Corky's unveils new Penny Hardaway BBQ sauce

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Coryky's Ribs and BBQ has unveiled a new Penny Hardaway BBQ sauce, according to a press release.
Penny's All the Smoke BBQ Sauce will be ready for purchase in the coming weeks at four Memphis-area Corky's.
Individual bottles will cost $4.99 each. And starting November 25, just in time for the holiday season, bottles can also be shipped nationally online in bundles of three for $24.99 or 12 for $59.99 at corkysbbq.com.
Penny's All the Smoke BBQ Sauce will also be available at local grocery stores in coming weeks.
"Corky's has been in Memphis serving barbecue to Memphians and visitors for over 35 years, and we believe there's not a better spokesperson for the city, or for Corky's, than Penny Hardaway," said Barry Pelts, co-president of Corky's BBQ.
"What Penny has done in a short period of time with the men's basketball program—generating excitement for the team, university and city—is nothing short of exceptional. We couldn't be prouder or more excited to have him working with Corky's, and we are looking forward to a great partnership," said Pelts.
