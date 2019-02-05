Corrections officer arrested for attacking ex-boyfriend, police say

A Shelby County corrections officer is arrested, and her ex-boyfriend had to put her in an arm hold position until officers arrived.
Police said Jaleesa Robinson broke into her ex-boyfriend’s house because he had a new girlfriend there.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Father of 7 killed in early morning double shooting, family says
- Former deputy was inside patrol car during DUI arrest, sheriff says
- ‘Young and the Restless’ star Kristoff St. John dies at 52
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Robinson is charged with Aggravated Burglary and Simple Assault.
She allegedly kicked in her ex’s back door to get inside his home. Detectives said it was because she knew he had a new girlfriend inside.
When police arrived at the home, they said the ex-boyfriend had Robinson in a two-arm hold position to keep her from moving until officers arrived.
The police report said Robinson knocked over objects in the kitchen and tried to go to the bedroom, so she could find the man’s girlfriend.
It said Robinson is a corrections officer for Shelby County and her ex-boyfriend is a Shelby County Deputy.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}