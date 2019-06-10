Corrections officer arrested for trying to sneak drugs into jail, sheriff said

Deputies arrested a corrections officer and a Memphis man who brought drugs into the county jail, the sheriff said.
The sheriff took to Facebook to announce the results of the week-long investigation.
According to the Crittenden County Sheriff, investigators set up surveillance after hearing about the plan and caught the Memphis Man, 30-year-old Julian Taylor, bringing the marijuana into a public restroom. After walking inside, he placed the drugs into a trashcan.
He was arrested after he left the facility.
Minutes later, a corrections officer went into the public restroom and got the drugs.
He was taken into custody as he headed back into the jail.
Both were charged with furnishing prohibited articles and possession of a controlled substance.
The jail officer was identified as Torell Tyson Harris, 23, of West Memphis who had only been on the job for less than five months.
