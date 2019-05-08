Corrections officer attacked by inmate in local prison, officials say

HOLLY SPRINGS, MIss. - A corrections officer was attacked while trying to help an inmate in a north Mississippi prison.
The alleged incident happened Monday around 10 p.m. at the Marshall County Correctional Facility in Holly Springs.
Officials told FOX13 an inmate was being escorted from the special housing until to the medical department to be examined for chest pain. The inmate was placed in a medical unit for observation.
One of the officers approached the inmate and tried to give him a cup of water. At that point, she was assaulted by the prisoner, according to officials.
The officer was injured. She was initially treated by medical staff at the prison but was later taken to a nearby hospital.
The inmate was “secured” by other officers.
FOX13 is working to learn more about the inmate and the incident, which is still under investigation.
On April 3, 2019, a guard was attacked at the same prison. In that case, the victim was transported to Regional One in Memphis with "severe head trauma."
Several inmates allegedly began lighting items on fire inside the prison, and that incident ultimately led to the guard being assaulted, according to the sheriff.
It is unclear how many inmates were burning items, but only one inmate was involved in the attack, which happened in a housing unit.
