Cost of disposing thousands of tires in South Memphis could be nearly $80K

SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - When the city started the Tire Redemption Program in January, Public Works Director Robert Knecht said the city allocated $50,000 to remove and recycle these tires.
But more than two months later, thousands of dirty tires are still sitting on the lot in South Memphis.
And now Knecht said it'll costs as much as much as $65,000-$80,000 to dispose of the tires, which is $15,000-$30,000 over budget.
FOX13 talked with Memphis residents who said this is disappointing.
“We need to do a better job of just managing our tax payer money, we're already a struggling city especially in areas like South Memphis where there's so much blight already. You know, we need to do a better job at managing the money and thinking through projects,” said Stephanie Hill.
On the phone Knecht told FOX13 he won't know the final cost until after the cleanup is complete because the price is determined by tons.
Knecht said he hopes the cleanup could start as early as this week, but his department is still waiting to hear from the vendor, Liberty Tires.
Some residents hope city leaders learn from this experience before hosting another tire redemption program in the future.
“It’s unfortunate but hopefully they'll put their collective heads together and figure it out and do a better job fixing things after this,” said Hill.
FOX13 reached out to Mayor Jim Strickland’s office Monday afternoon for comment but didn’t get a response.
