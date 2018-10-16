Coughing? Feeling yucky? You might have the 'Memphis Crud'

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Spend time across the Memphis metro area and you’ll notice one thing. It seems like half the population is either sick or about to get sick.
“I affectionately call it the ‘Memphis Crud,’” said Dr. Mark Castlelaw.
Dr Castlelaw with Baptist Medical Group told FOX13 the ‘Memphis Crud’ has hit hard this year - and it could be incredibly dangerous.
“Highly contagious people are still going to work because they’re not running a high fever. They just feel yucky and are spreading this around,” said Dr. Castlelaw.
It’s a sinus and bronchitis issue that doctors typically see before the flu season, according to medical professionals.
Castlelaw said if you still have it, treat yourself with over the counter medication for two or three days.
Then you should see your doctor immediately.
This crud could turn into something much worse, sometimes even deadly.
Dr Castlela said, “It’s an upper respiratory infection. A lot of it can be a viral, but then there's a chance it can turn into a bacterial infection - and even pneumonia.”
