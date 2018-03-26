Could Memphis see snow in April? There's a chance

SNOW LOVERS: there’s a chance.
Long range models are pointing towards an early-April temperature drop - and with rain in the mix that brings the “potential” for snow.
As of today, there’s a “CHANCE” for snow next Tuesday here in Memphis. (See the blue on the attached map) (also note I said “CHANCE”)
Now, that’s over a week away.
Trending stories:
- Homicide investigation underway in Mississippi, officers say
- School district cuts one day off school week; students will only go for four days a week
- Brawl at Memphis IHOP breaks out after manager confronts unruly party
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
And a week away, I’m looking at ingredients, possibilities, and where data overlap (which leads to confidence building in a particular data set).
This isn’t a “forecast” yet - it’s a “snow potential”.
But bet your bottom dollar I’ll be all over this all week long.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}