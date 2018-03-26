  • Could Memphis see snow in April? There's a chance

    By: Joey Sulipeck

    SNOW LOVERS: there’s a chance.

    Long range models are pointing towards an early-April temperature drop - and with rain in the mix that brings the “potential” for snow.

    As of today, there’s a “CHANCE” for snow next Tuesday here in Memphis. (See the blue on the attached map) (also note I said “CHANCE”)

    Now, that’s over a week away.

    And a week away, I’m looking at ingredients, possibilities, and where data overlap (which leads to confidence building in a particular data set).

    This isn’t a “forecast” yet - it’s a “snow potential”.

    But bet your bottom dollar I’ll be all over this all week long.

