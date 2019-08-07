0 Council delays vote over Memphis 3.0 Plan until consultant finishes review

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - City council has delayed a final vote on the controversial Memphis 3.0 plan.

FOX13 found out council members are waiting for a consultant to finish its review of the plan.

And the officials are not alone in wanting to wait. Community members also raised concerns and questions about the Memphis 3.0 plan, the first comprehensive land use and growth plan for the city in decades.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

The doubt ultimately led to an approval to spend $15,000 and take a closer look at the 20-year plan

"We just want to make sure this plan is inclusive of all neighborhoods," Councilwoman Cheyenne Johnson said during the meeting.

Johnson pushed for a consultant review before the council takes a final vote on it.

"Mainly a lot of it had to do with terminology. Some terms that were used to make it appear to be not as inclusive as others. And I understand that those are some basic terms that are used for all planning and zoning projects, but a lot of times people are not in that profession may not understand terms like nurture, accelerate and sustain," Johnson said.

But the plan has faced some criticism from the community.

Members of the New Chicago CDC North Memphis neighborhood organization sued the city for 10 billion dollars over the plan because they believed it only benefited the wealthy population.

The lawsuit was dismissed earlier this year.

Johnson said she wants the consultant to clarify the possible financial impact of the Memphis 3.0 plan.

"Make sure that one the legislative body isn't giving up any responsibilities or giving up any power whatsoever as a result of signing off on that. I want to clarify exactly what will happen between the office of zoning and development and the city council."



© 2019 Cox Media Group.