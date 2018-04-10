0 Council to further discuss giving all city employees at least $15.50/hour

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The push to pay all city employees at least $15.50 an hour takes another step forward.

It was a small group of three council members at Tuesday’s budget committee meeting, but a small step in the right direction for those who want to pay all full-time City of Memphis employees at least $15.50 an hour.

“I believe this is something that we definitely need to do,” said Councilman Edmund Ford Jr.

The idea was thought up by Councilman Ford. He said there are still 420 full-time employees who make less than $15.50 an hour, some who have worked decades for the city adding, “when you go back and look at their salaries, they're here because they want to be here. Let's make sure we can compensate them accordingly,” Ford said.

And to do that, the city has been doing what’s called market studies to see which employees are over and under compensated. Mayor Jim Strickland’s number two in command, Doug McGowen, said he knows some employees in every department are not getting paid what they’re worth.

“Making sure that we keep those quality employees around, that's exactly what we're trying to do,” McGowen said.

Councilman Ford estimates depending on when the raises would start, the city would need to come up with an extra $700,000 and $1.4 million.

“The mayor has every intention of adjusting for market adjustments, in this year's budget. We're still tweaking as you know we still have a couple of weeks before we get there but we have every intention of doing market rate adjustments if we can,” McGowen said.

Last year’s was $680 million. McGowen would not commit as to where the money would come from to fund this idea, if it passes.

Mayor Strickland will unveil his budget proposal on April 24th.

