0 Councilman Brown walks out of meeting over residency requirements for police, fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Tense discussion to potentially change the residency requirements for Memphis police and fire department at Memphis City Hall caused one council member to walk out of a committee meeting this morning.

MPD and MFD leaders want to let employees to live at least two hours outside of Memphis.

We found out why city leaders were at a dividing point on the change.

The topic of Memphis employing police and firefighters from outside of Shelby County can get emotional.

So emotional, Memphis Councilman Joe Brown walked out of this morning's Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee meeting.

"So, you think they are not selling Memphis enough," Brown said. "They are not selling Memphis enough absolutely you are absolutely correct, you are not selling Memphis the way it should be sold."

The topic that called for deep discussion to change the residency policy for MPD and MFD.

A referendum ordinance to change the policy—allowing the departments to recruit people who live at least two hours away—is currently on the books for a vote.

Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings said changing the policy is in the best interest of the city.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

"If giving their life, risking their life is not enough, I'm not sure what they want," Rallings said.

There are many city council members that agree with Rallings.

They said it shouldn't matter where recruits live.

"If they go out and serve and put their lives on the line and they want to live outside of the city somewhere to go to get refreshed, I don't see any problem with that," said J. Ford Canale, council member.

But there are council members who side with councilman Joe Brown.

They said changing the policy won't grow Memphis and living in Memphis should be a requirement for anyone that the department recruits.

"I am not accountable to the tax payers in DeSoto County or Crittenden County," said Martavious Jones, council member. "I am accountable for the tax payers in the city of Memphis."

Council tabled the discussion in executive committee.

Another discussion before a decision on the policy change will happen in two weeks.



© 2019 Cox Media Group.