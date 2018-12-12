Councilwoman proposes renaming Nashville airport after Oprah Winfrey

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Nashville councilwoman is proposing to rename the music city airport after Oprah Winfrey.
Council member at large Sharon Hurt is pushing the resolution to rename the BNA the "Oprah G. Winfrey Nashville International Airport," according to WZTV.
Oprah went to high school and attended college at Tennessee State University in Nashville. It's also where the superstar launched her small-screen career nearly 40 years ago.
However, according to documents obtained by WZTV, airport policy states that buildings, facilities or streets should be named for people who have been deceased at least two years and "who have made a substantial personal contribution" to the aviation field.
According to the airport's website, "BNA" stands for stands for Berry Field Nashville. It's named in honor of Colonel Harry S. Berry.
"During World War II, Berry Field became the military base for the 4th Ferrying Command, and the federal government added additional acreage for its military operations. In 1946, after the war ended, the military returned a 1,500-acre airport site to the city," the airport's website says.
