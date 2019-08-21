0 County commissioners approve ordinance to pay local government workers $15 per hour

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Shelby County Commission passed an ordinance to make the minimum living wage $15 per hour for all Shelby County government workers.

Government workers are already paid that amount, but Mayor Lee Harris wants to turn it into a law, so it cannot be reversed by future mayors.

Commissioner Edmund Ford told FOX13 there are other concerns he is still working to get addressed.

He pointed out that if a county government worker was hired tomorrow, they might make the same amount of money as a worker who has been there for 10 or 20 years. The issue is referred to as compression.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Ford also said the original ordinance only had a few hundred Shelby County Schools employees listed to be making $15 an hour. He told FOX13 he did his own research and found out 3,100 SCS employees are making less than $15 an hour.

Ford said he is asking for a study to be completed to find out how much it would take to pay them all a living wage, and he said he wants compression to be taken into consideration as well.

"Because how would you like it if you were working for 10 plus years and someone else comes in doing the same job as you and you're making the same dollar amount?" Ford said. "You wouldn't like that too much."

On Aug. 26, the commission will meet for further discussion.

Ford told FOX13 he plans to once again ask SCS to do a salary study and to ask the commission to look at the compression issue across the county.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.