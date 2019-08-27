County commissioners approve plan to study increasing wages for SCS employees to $15 per hour

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - The Shelby County Commission approved a plan to study increasing wages for some workers to $15 an hour.
The Shelby County School District was the first government entity to pay $15 an hour for full-time employees, but there are still 3,100 SCS part-time employees who are making much less than that.
That includes about 700 cafeteria workers and 2,500 educational support staff, such as substitute teachers.
County commissioners approved a resolution urging the school district to start a salary study.
“Let’s look at how much it would actually cost to tackle at this particular time. But if we (determine) how much Shelby County Schools receives, let’s look at the exact number instead of the $5.6 million for one class of employees. We need to look at all,” said commissioner Edmund Ford Jr.
Ford said in some cases, substitute teachers are required to have more education, but they are getting paid less than nutritional workers.
He said the study needs to address those inequities.
However, some commissioners, such as Willie Brooks, voted against the study. Brooks believes this resolution is stepping out of bounds for them.
“We need to address the issues within Shelby County government before we go start anything with the Shelby County school board, which has a governing board and the responsibility for the administration about what happens there,” Brooks said.
District officials told FOX13 there were some limited funds for employee increases in this year’s budget, but they weren’t for a specific employee classification.
