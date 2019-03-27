0 County commissioners pass resolution that supports $15 per hour for public sector employees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Almost 200,000 people in Shelby County live in poverty.

County Commissioners passed a resolution supporting $15 an hour for public sector employees in the county.

Members of the United Campus Workers have been fighting for a living wage for eight years and they say about a third of their members are working a second job to make ends meet.

Doris Conley has been a custodian for 19 years at the university. She said working for only $12 an hour is a constant struggle.

“Living paycheck to paycheck you gotta make up your mind up what you’re going to pay for or whatever and a lot of days I Rob peter to pay Paul,” Conley said.

She is one of the 335 employees at the University of Memphis, who earns less than $15 an hour.

Currently, employees, the city, county and a majority of school district employees make a minimum of $15 an hour.

The United campus workers believe the county's support will push their case even further with university officials.

“It’s been a long time coming for someone to hear us and our voices have been silent for so long and nobody wants to listen,” Conley said.

Union officials said it would cost about three million dollars to increase wage for these employees and they want to see the increase by next year.

“Even if I retire, I’m still going to fight for my coworkers. I may not see that $15 an hour and I’m going to fight to the end until we get what we deserve and that’s that $15 an hour,” Conley said.

FOX13 reached out to the UofM for a comment from President David Rudd, but he is out of town.

