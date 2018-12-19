County commissioners proposing sports betting on Beale Street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Sports betting could be coming to Beale Street if Shelby County commissioners get their way.
Right now, commissioners are planning to ask the general assembly to allow it. Some are for the idea, and others are not.
But it could be a real possibility if some big hurdles are cleared.
Commissioner Van Turner said they are looking at bringing some gaming options to the county. Their number one option is Beale Street.
“Sports betting is happening all around us, so why lose that revenue?” Turner said.
Turner told FOX13 the revenue generated could go to education, public safety or infrastructure.
If approved by the state, Shelby County will then have to go through the city to officially make it happen.
We reached out to the City of Memphis to see if they have a statement regarding the proposal, but have yet to hear back.
