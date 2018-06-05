0 County green lights Graceland expansion, with condition that it settles dispute with Grizzlies

At Monday's meeting, the Shelby County Commission gave Graceland the green light to expand its campus, with the condition that a judge settle the dispute over a planned arena.

Among other buildings and projects in the overall expansion plan, Graceland wants to build a 6,200-seat arena.

Elvis Presley Enterprises in the middle of a legal dispute in Shelby County Chancery Court over whether the event space would violate a non-compete agreement included in the FedEx Forum's contract with the City of Memphis.

In a 7-1 vote, commissioners voted to approve Graceland's Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District application, which would allow public funds to finance the expansion.

The approved financing is contingent upon Graceland settling its dispute over the arena.

While public funds would help pay for the overall expansion, the commission's resolution prohibits Elvis Presley Enterprises from using TIF revenue for the arena.

James McLaren, an attorney for Elvis Presley Enterprises, said his client hopes to settle the matter outside of court.

"I would not expect the litigation on this issue to be resolved for a year or more," McLaren said.

McLaren went on to explain Graceland's argument in the lawsuit over the FedEx Forum.

"The agreement regarding the FedEx Forum doesn't prohibit every use that would compete with it," McLaren said. "There's a specific exception in the agreement which an arena on the Graceland campus would fall into."

The non-compete agreement ignited a discussion among county commissioners about the non-compete agreement with the FedEx Forum, which was signed about 20 years ago.

"It was a bad deal then," Commissioner Terry Roland said. "It's a bad deal now, and it's coming back to haunt us."

Artists go to Little Rock or Nashville, or to the Landers Center in DeSoto County, because there's no venue in Memphis suitable for their needs, Roland argued.

He said the Grizzlies got a better end of the deal.

"They can't do anything unless the Grizzlies says they can," Roland said. "That's ludicrous. Quite frankly we're sending millions of dollar to these other communities."

Roland's comments prompted a response from Commissioner Steve Basar.

"I think we need to be careful about bashing the Grizzlies and the deal that they have," Basar said. "I agree it's been a hindrance to the community."

"If you look at what the Grizzlies have brought to Memphis, they've brought a lot," he added, before describing the allure of an NBA to large companies that are drawn to Memphis.

Terry Roland responded, "I don't know a company that comes just because the Grizzlies are here."

Walter Bailey case the only vote opposed to granting Graceland the tax incentive for its expansion.

"Go on without government assistance if this is such a great project," Bailey said.

However, the majority of commissioners voted in favor of the expansion, as long as Graceland settles its dispute.

"This is something where we've got two favorite children," Commission Chair Heidi Shafer said. "We're trying to figure out how both of them can get something good, because we want the Grizzlies here."

