County mayor candidate tweets opinion on Mid-South voting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A video inside a voting both had one Shelby County candidate questioning the voting machines.
Not a large turnout for early voting...— Zach Crenshaw (@ZachCFOX13) April 11, 2018
Poll worker told me a 102-year-old lady voted today though.
"So we got that going for us..." pic.twitter.com/SZdeAK5687
Terry Roland, who's running for county mayor, suggested that the video shows the machine malfunctioning.
Votes for Roland are being switched to my opponent - don't let them steal this election!! Double check your vote went to Roland! #MEMPHIS #Roland4Mayor #901— Terry Roland (@TerryARoland) April 11, 2018
Today, the election commission responded to the rumors. Hear what they have to say, tonight at 9.
