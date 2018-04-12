  • County mayor candidate tweets opinion on Mid-South voting

    By: Zach Crenshaw

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A video inside a voting both had one Shelby County candidate questioning the voting machines.

    Terry Roland, who's running for county mayor, suggested that the video shows the machine malfunctioning.

     

    Today, the election commission responded to the rumors. Hear what they have to say, tonight at 9.

     

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    County mayor candidate tweets opinion on Mid-South voting

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man shot in Memphis home, neighbors describe area as 'war zone'

  • Headline Goes Here

    FOX13 witnesses domestic violence and slow MPD response time

  • Headline Goes Here

    School bus fight caught on camera, 3 arrested

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man found dead outside Memphis motel