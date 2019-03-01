0 County officials monitoring potential flood levels at Arkabutla Lake

TATE CO., Miss. - Officials are closely monitoring the levels at Arkabutla Lake in Mississippi.

The lake is currently at 234 feet, which is four feet away from the flood stage.

“We had a flood event last year and so hopefully we’ll get a dry period here to start evacuating some water and avoid that type of issue,” said Park Ranger Ernie Lentz, with the Army Corps of Engineers.

Lentz said he thinks the lake will crest at 235 feet.

Normally, the lake is at 210 feet during this type of year.

There are currently closures at recreation areas like Highway 51 Landing, the main beach, Pleasant Hill, Coldwater Point, Dietchman’s Road, Highway 51 East Access and the top of Arkabutla Dam.

“When we are high this time of year, it’s like we are walking a tight rope for the remainder of the spring trying to evacuate water and make room for what is coming,” Lentz said.

Lentz said he does not expect the lake to reach the flood stage.

“When we reach the flood stage that water goes over the spillway and it's uncontrolled. It flows into the river and hits the system, and depending on how high the system is at the time it creates problems downstream,” Lentz said.

He said everything is operating the way it should.

“The main reason we are holding water is because there is a lot of water down in the delta that has to drain out,” Lentz said.

Officials said they are monitoring the lake levels and certain parts of the lake will be closed until the levels go down.

