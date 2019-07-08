0 Couple assaulted by juveniles throwing fireworks into crowd in Downtown Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UPDATE -- Four more arrests have been made after the 4th of July assault on Riverside Drive. All four juveniles have been charged with aggravated assault.

Two 16-year-old females, one 16-year-old male, and two 15-year-old males have been arrested.

Five juveniles have been arrested in the case.

ORIGINAL STORY BELOW

Memphis Police said they need your help tracking down the people who assaulted a couple downtown.

Police told FOX13 it happened around 8:00 Thursday night. A man and his girlfriend were attacked outside Beal Street Landing.

Witnesses said the suspect threw fireworks into a crowd with children. The two victims were also standing in the crowd, according to police.

When the male victim confronted the suspect, the juvenile began to hit him, according to MPD.

Officers said the suspect hit the victim with a closed fist multiple times in the face. Three other unknown suspects also hit the victim.

Police said the male victim had a cut above his left eye, thumb, knees, and a swollen ankle.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Investigators said the victim’s girlfriend was also assaulted by the suspects. She was punched multiple times in the face, pinky, and shoulder, according to MPD.

Both suspects were treated on the scene. The suspect was transported to the Juvenile Court.

Police are searching for the other three suspects.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for updates on the investigation.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.