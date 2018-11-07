  • Couple beat child with paddle for receiving an 'S' at school, police say

    Updated:

    A Memphis couple is facing child abuse charges after they beat a child multiple times with a paddle and an extension cord because of his grades, police said. 

    Court records detail that the child was taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital with severe bruising to multiple parts of his body. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    He also had abrasions to his arm and face. 

    The hospital also said the boy had excess 'creatine kinase' which is caused by extreme workouts and severe bruising. 

    Jaquan Stokes told police she and Raven Porter paddled the child three to four times a week. They said the cause of the beatings was because he received an 'N' on his report card for conduct. On November 5, Stokes said he received an 'S' for conduct that they whipped him with a paddle for that as well. 

    The couple would also force the boy to do pushups, squats and running drills when he misbehaved. 

    The two are charged with Aggravated Child Abuse. 

     

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories