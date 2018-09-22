  • Couple found dead inside Raleigh home after house fire, family says

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two people died in a house fire Friday night inside a Raleigh home.

    According to the Memphis Fire Department around 9 p.m. they were dispatched to a home in the 2800 block of Haughton Place. Upon arrival on the scene, firefighters reported heavy fire visible from the two story wood-frame residential structure. 24 pieces of Fire/Rescue/EMS equipment and approximately 54 emergency response personnel ultimately responded to the call.

    During interior search procedures, two elderly adults, a male and female, were found unresponsive in the entrance hallway. Both adults were pronounced deceased on the scene.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    The daughter of the elderly couple who died in house fire confirmed to FOX13, the names of elderly couple are Angela Peyton and Forrest Peyton.

    According to MFD, the fire was brought to control around 9:33 p.m and no firefighters were injured in the fire.

    The origin and cause of the fire was determined to be accidental as a result of food left unattended on the stove in the kitchen.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories