Couple found dead inside Raleigh home after house fire, family says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two people died in a house fire Friday night inside a Raleigh home.
Here is a picture of the elderly couple that died in Raleigh house fire pic.twitter.com/XRiQq9MRHX— Siobhan Riley (@SiobhanRileyTV) September 22, 2018
According to the Memphis Fire Department around 9 p.m. they were dispatched to a home in the 2800 block of Haughton Place. Upon arrival on the scene, firefighters reported heavy fire visible from the two story wood-frame residential structure. 24 pieces of Fire/Rescue/EMS equipment and approximately 54 emergency response personnel ultimately responded to the call.
During interior search procedures, two elderly adults, a male and female, were found unresponsive in the entrance hallway. Both adults were pronounced deceased on the scene.
The daughter of the elderly couple who died in house fire confirmed to FOX13, the names of elderly couple are Angela Peyton and Forrest Peyton.
Daughter of the elderly couple who died in house fire at 2880 Haughton just told me the names of elderly couple that died in house fire are Angela and— Siobhan Riley (@SiobhanRileyTV) September 22, 2018
Forrest Peyton. They were in their 80’s and 90’s. pic.twitter.com/j1ufNlHj3H
According to MFD, the fire was brought to control around 9:33 p.m and no firefighters were injured in the fire.
The origin and cause of the fire was determined to be accidental as a result of food left unattended on the stove in the kitchen.
Daughter of elderly couple whose parents died in Raleigh house fire says her parents were married for more than 60 years. pic.twitter.com/CEpmlPBAKo— Siobhan Riley (@SiobhanRileyTV) September 22, 2018
