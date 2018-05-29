Couple goes to Memphis zoo, both bring ring to propose

A Memphis couple is going viral for all the right reasons.
They went on a date, and both planned to propose on the same day.
Jessa Gillaspie posted a video of the dual proposal on Facebook and it has been shared thousands of times.
In the video, Becky McCade is seen getting on one knee to propose. Gillaspie breaks into hysterical laughter and shows her now fiance the second ring.
Gillaspie edited the video after it went viral to say,
"We had no idea this would blow up so quickly! But I can’t say I’m not thrilled, because all I’ve ever wanted was for Beck and the world to know how much l love her. We are overwhelmed with all of the positive responses. Really, you guys have no idea how much that means to us!"
Congratulations Becky and Jessa!
