Couple indicted for killing 23-month-old girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Frayser couple has been indicted on first-degree felony murder charges involving the death of a 23-month-old girl.
Keinosha Taper, 21, and Gregory Ford, 28, have been charged with aggravated child abuse and neglect, aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect involving serious bodily injury. Both are in custody without bond, according to police.
They were arrested last June 24 at their residence in the Ridgecrest Apartments where investigators discovered baby Amelia Taper unconscious and unresponsive with bruising and swelling to her face.
The baby girl died later at a hospital from multiple internal injuries.
Taper is the baby girl's mom, and Ford told investigators he is the child’s stepfather.
