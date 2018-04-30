Couple indicted for whipping child with cable cord, slamming head on floor

A Memphis mother was indicted for killing her 7-year-old child.
The woman, Michelle Williamson, 42, and her boyfriend, Daryl Lee, 39, were indicted on first-degree murder charges.
According to the Shelby County District's Attorney's Office, the couple severely beat the child and ultimately caused his death.
In a news release the DA said the victim Tevaun Williamson was found unresponsive.
"He was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Investigators said the boy had been beaten with a cable cord and that his head had been slammed to the floor. An autopsy also showed that he was malnourished and dehydrated."
