Couple killed in Memphis house fire identified

A house fire killed two people in Westwood.
The flames broke out Saturday morning on West Peebles Road.
FOX13 spoke to neighbor Laura Blocker, who said the victims were an elderly couple.
Fire officials identified the victims as Annie Fentress, 79, and Calvin Fentress, 85. According to the Shelby County Medical Examiner, the cause of death was determined to be smoke inhalation.
“I’m praying for the family,” Blocker said. “I hope they get some peace in this time.”
Crews found the couple inside the home suffering from second-degree burns.
They were rushed to Regional One but did not survive their injuries.
Blocker said she did not see flames coming from the home.
“We really didn’t know what happened until we passed by and saw the family outside crying,” she said.
MFD told FOX13 they had 42 emergency responders at the home during the fire. They had it under control 15 minutes after the initial call.
Firefighters said the couple was found in their hallway and near the back door.
They are still investigating the cause of the fire.
