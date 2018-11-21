  • Couple killed in train accident identified by police

    Updated:

    GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - Two people were killed after a crash involving a train in Germantown.

    The accident happened at Poplar Pike and Forest Hill around 3 p.m. on Tuesday

    According to the Germantown police department, Dorothy M. Bell age 86, and passenger, Samuel J.W. Bell age 98, both of Memphis, were identified as the victims. 

    Police have yet to learn what caused the crash.  

    Traffic was backed up in the surrounding area for around two hours as police worked to clear the tracks.

    The train was blocked from moving as crews worked around the accident. 

