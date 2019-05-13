Couple robbed at gunpoint outside popular Cooper Young restaurant, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are looking for a man who they said robbed a Memphis couple at gunpoint.
It all played out near a parking lot in Cooper Young. People in the area said the crime doesn’t belong in their neighborhood.
A night out in Cooper Young ended violently for the couple.
Police said a man and a woman – both in their 20s – were outside talking in a parking lot next to the Beauty Shop restaurant around 1 a.m. Saturday.
That’s when MPD officials said a man armed with a handgun approached the couple and demanded their wallets at gunpoint.
According to police documents, the male victim wanted to fight back. He tried to grab the gun but couldn’t get to it.
Police said the robber then hit the 29-year-old victim in the head and knocked him to the sidewalk. At that point, the victim handed over his wallet and the female victim threw hers at him.
According to MPD, the robber picked up the second wallet from the ground and took off running behind a building to get away from the couple.
Investigators did not provide any information regarding a possible suspect at this point.
However, they are currently reviewing surveillance video from nearby businesses to try to identify the man.
