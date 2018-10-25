Couple sues Graceland for $75,000 after miserable vacation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Swiss couple is suing Graceland, claiming a fire alarm during their visit left a man with hearing loss that's damaging his marriage.
According to the lawsuit, the husband visited Graceland last October with his daughter.
They stayed in the guest house four days. The couple said the fire alarm went off and he and his daughter couldn't quickly find an exit sign.
He says they wandered around for thirty minutes with the alarm still blasting.
Once it stopped, he said he suffered from bad ringing in both ears that's been officially diagnosed as tinnitus.
The lawsuit claims the man now has to take prescription strength sleeping medicine that has damaged his work life.
He also says the medical condition causes mood swings and other issues that have caused marital problems.
The couple is seeking $75,000 in damages.
FOX13 has contacted Graceland about the lawsuit. Stay with us for updates.
