0 Court dismissed City of Memphis as defendant in Darrius Stewart federal case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A federal court has dismissed the City of Memphis as a defendant in the wrongful death of Darrius Stewart.

According to the City of Memphis Chief Legal Officer Bruce McMullen, "the Court found no wrongdoing on behalf of the City..." Stewart’s attorney said they may appeal the court’s decision.

Stewart was killed by an MPD officer back in 2015.

The officer-involved shooting sparked protests across Memphis, and even lead to activist blocking the Hernando de Soto Bridge.

Officer Connor Schilling was the officer involved in the shooting, he was not indicted - but is named in the suit.

Near the one year anniversary of the shooting, Stewart's family filed a $17 million civil suit against MPD and the City of Memphis.

Here's the full statement from the City of Memphis --

“Friday, the Court granted summary judgment dismissing the City of Memphis from the Darrius Stewart case. Although, the Court found no wrongdoing on behalf of the City, this is a victory for no one. The death of Darrius Stewart in July 2015 was a tragedy. Unfortunately, the past cannot be changed, but we hope and pray for the families involved, and the Memphis community as a whole.

- Bruce McMullen, Chief Legal Officer”

An attorney for the Stewart family released the following statement --

"Henry Williams, is disappointed that the City of Memphis, will not be a named defendant in the upcoming trial slated to start in one month on February 25, 2019 in federal court in Memphis. However, he is pleased that he will still get his day in court against the man that shot his unarmed teenage son not once but twice. The fact remains that one person and one person only shot and killed Darrius Stewart and that person's name is Connor Schilling. Connor Schilling will finally stand trial and Mr. Williams is pleased that the judge did not exonerate former officer Schilling for his heinous acts. We eagerly await the trial and anticipate sweet justice. Mr. Williams will decide at a later date whether to appeal the City of Memphis' dismissal from the case. At this point, he is laser-focused on securing victory at trial against the man who unjustifiably killed his son. Please continue to keep the family lifted in prayer as we wage battle at trial in the coming weeks against Connor Schilling for killing Darrius Stewart, said attorney Carlos Moore, lead counsel for Henry Williams. The trial starts on February 25th and is slated to last about two weeks."

