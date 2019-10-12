Cousins charged in alleged chop shop bust in Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two cousins were arrested in connection to an alleged chop shop in southwest Memphis.
Terrell Jefferson and Michael Siggers are both charged with felony theft.
Detectives showed up to a property in the 200 block of Eastman road on Thursday.
Investigators said they found two stolen cars, including a 2007 GMC Yukon reported stolen from Horn Lake, Mississippi.
Detectives also found car door, bumpers, and a dashboard belonging to a stolen 2011 Cadillac Escalade and car doors belonging to a stolen black 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer.
Siggers arrived on the scene and was taken into custody.
He told officers he bought the stolen parts from several different people but could not provide proof of any paperwork.
While detectives were there, they say Jefferson showed up and said he was the lease holder of the business and Siggers was his business partner.
