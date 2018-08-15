Cover charge for Beale Street could be returning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - “Beale Street Bucks,” the cover charge that once existed to get onto one of the most popular streets in Memphis, could be making a return.
Some on the council got rid of it, claiming the cover targeted black patrons.
A security consultant studying the issue pitched the idea of forcing people to pay a cover charge just to get onto the street to City Council members.
One of the issues the consultant said could be solved with Beale Street Bucks is “stampeding,” which is caused by a large group of people reacting to something.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Family fears missing Memphis man was fed to hogs; search for answers continues
- Former Hernando employee charged with sex crimes involving children
- Suspects lead police chase through downtown on ATV's and dirt bikes
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
Some merchants on Beale Street also agreed action needs to be taken because the cover charge worked in the past.
“We have had eight stampedes this year without any charging, and we have had property damage and personal injury,” said Joellyn Sullivan, a merchant.
However, several council members were not completely on board with the idea of bringing it back.
The city council delayed accepting the recommendation for two weeks, so they can review the study and all options presented.
The council did approve the purchase of “ballers,” which are objects used to prevent cars from driving on the street. They cost $600,000.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}