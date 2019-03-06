0 Covington fire chief accused of using city credit card to buy personal items

COVINGTON, Tenn. - A city leader in Covington is accused of using a city credit card to buy personal items.

Fire Chief Michael Naifeh was arrested and charged with official misconduct and theft. The charges were the result of an indictment handed down by a Tipton County Grand Jury on Tuesday.

The comptroller’s office released its report into the investigation Wednesday morning.

The report shows Naifeh bought umpire accessories and email marketing software – valued at a total of $603 – using a city credit card. He told investigators he sued the card because he was having financial issues and he planned on reimbursing the city.

The comptroller recommended the department remind employees about their credit card policy.

Naifeh is currently on administrative leave.

FOX13 reached out to Covington Mayor Justin Hanson prior to the comptroller’s report being released. He provided this statement:

“While in Nashville on other City of Covington business, I received the news today that a Tipton County Grand Jury returned an indictment against Covington Fire Department Chief Michael Naifeh. At this point in time, I am only aware that he was indicted on charges of official misconduct and theft under $1,000.

When the circumstances that lead to this indictment came to my attention some time ago, Chief Naifeh stated the use of the city credit card was inadvertent, and he made full restitution to the City. However, since the matter involved public finances, I felt obligated to inform the Comptroller of the Treasury for further investigation, and I did so immediately.

The Comptroller’s investigation has obviously taken a long time, much longer than I expected. I have not seen their report, findings, or additional evidence that has been gleaned from that investigation.

Based on the information I have at this time, I have suspended Chief Naifeh with pay pending my ability to obtain further details pertinent to the investigation.”

We have reached out to Mayor Hanson for an updated statement since the release of the comptroller's report.

