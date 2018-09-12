Covington man arrested in connection with murder of teens found dead in field

TIPTON CO., Tenn. - A Covington man was arrested by police in connection with the murder of two teens in Tipton County.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation arrested Jarvis Grant, 26, for shooting and killing the two victims Tuesday.
Teen victims identified after deadly shooting in Tipton County field
According to the TBI, the victims – Isaiah McCrory, 18, and Christavian Toomes, 18 – were found dead from gunshot wounds at Turner Field Road in Covington early Tuesday morning.
The TBI said agents developed information that Grant was “among the individuals who was present at the scene during the time of the shooting.”
Grant was charged with one count of unlawful possession of a weapon and one count of tampering with evidence.
At this time, Grant hasn’t been charged with murder. He is currently being held at the Tipton Co. Jail without bond.
The investigation remains active and ongoing, TBI said.
