Craigmont vs. Bolton High School football game canceled due to 'safety concerns'

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The football game between Craigmont High School and Bolton High School scheduled for Oct. 11 was canceled mid-day on Friday due to "safety concerns."
According to SCS, the concerns were related to a "recent incident in the community."
Related: High School Sports Zone
SCS released a statement saying, "safety is always our priority, and this decision was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the safety of our students, families and fans."
The game has been rescheduled for Oct. 22 at Bolton High School.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- CEREAL CHAOS: Man throws Fruit Loops, smashes window at local motel, police say
- Teen back from recovering after being shot in the leg, family says
- FOX13 uncovers criminal history of man who attempted to kill woman with roach spray, records show
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}