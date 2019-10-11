  • Craigmont vs. Bolton High School football game canceled due to 'safety concerns'

    By: Alexa Armstrong

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The football game between Craigmont High School and Bolton High School scheduled for Oct. 11 was canceled mid-day on Friday due to "safety concerns." 

    According to SCS, the concerns were related to a "recent incident in the community."

    SCS released a statement saying, "safety is always our priority, and this decision was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the safety of our students, families and fans." 

    The game has been rescheduled for Oct. 22 at Bolton High School. 

