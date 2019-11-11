  • Crash causes 18-wheeler to flip, spill diesel; interstate partially shut down

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A crash involving an 18-wheeler is causing major traffic delays on I-40 at Jackson.

    The crashed caused the truck to flip on the side and spill diesel on the interstate. 

    At least 30 gallons of diesel spilled out of the truck. 

    The interstate is still partially shut down. 

    One person was rushed to Regional One. 

