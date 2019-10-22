Crash involving 2 school buses reported in north Mississippi, according to MHP

BATESVILLE, Miss. - First responders are on the scene of a school bus crash in north Mississippi.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol in Batesville is investigating after an accident involving two school buses was reported.
Officers said the accident happened near MS 7 south and 9W, just south of Oxford, Mississippi.
It's unclear if anyone was hurt at this time. MHP is asking drivers to avoid the area.
FOX13 has reached out to MHP for more information.
This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with FOX13 for updates on the crash.
