Crash leaves man dead and vehicle on fire in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man is dead, another rushed to the hospital after a fatal accident in Raleigh.
Police responded to the two vehicle crash at 10:35 Tuesday morning.
Officers were called to Stage Rd. and Kenneth St.
One vehicle was overturned and another was on fire at the scene.
Investigators say a man was pronounced dead on the scene. A second man was sent to Regional One in non-critical condition.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Masked gunman kicks in front door, shoots and kills woman
- Memphis-area Target to close for good
- Man charged with killing girlfriend’s 3-year-old in DeSoto County
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}