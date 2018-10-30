  • Crash leaves man dead and vehicle on fire in Raleigh

    By: Courtney Mickens

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man is dead, another rushed to the hospital after a fatal accident in Raleigh.

    Police responded to the two vehicle crash at 10:35 Tuesday morning.

    Officers were called to Stage Rd. and Kenneth St.

    One vehicle was overturned and another was on fire at the scene.

    Investigators say a man was pronounced dead on the scene. A second man was sent to Regional One in non-critical condition.

