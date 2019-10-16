Crash report wrongly said mother killed in crash was drinking, more evidence needed, release says

FAYETTE CO., TENN. - Four people, including three children, were killed in a morning crash in Fayette County and an updated accident report is revealing new details.
The crash happened just before 1:30 Sunday morning on I-269 southbound.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the two vehicles were traveling in opposite directions down the same stretch of the interstate. Both tried to swerve to avoid each other but ended up going in the same direction and hit head-on.
A friend shared this picture of Latricia Taylor who was killed in a head on collision in Fayette county early this morning. Three other children under the age of 10 inside the car were also killed. More details on @FOX13Memphis at 9. pic.twitter.com/aplmaVXnkT— Jacque Masse (@massereports) October 14, 2019
The THP report said Latricia Taylor was driving her Buick when she hit a commercial vehicle that was pulling a trailer head-on. The crash happened five minutes from where Taylor lives, family members told FOX13. The report also stated no one was wearing a seatbelt inside the car.
The report also said Taylor 'had been consuming alcohol' but, it is now been changed to unknown. THP said this is standard when the person is deceased.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- DMX cancels show at Landers Center, checks himself into rehab
- Victim's car shot at, suspects arrested with handgun the next day, police say
- Man spends 11 months on warrant list before arrested, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Taylor, 34, of Collierville, along with a 9-year-old boy, a 7-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl died in the crash, according to the THP report.
Family members told FOX13 Taylor was driving her daughter, niece and nephew at the time of the crash. Taylor's family also told FOX13 Latricia graduated from Fayette-Ware High School.
The driver of the commercial vehicle was not injured, according to the THP report.
THP told FOX13 no criminal charges were filed.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}