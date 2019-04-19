  • Crash sends car into Memphis lake, 2 people rescued from vehicle

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two people had to be pulled from a car that ended up in a lake after an accident in a Memphis neighborhood.

    PHOTOS: 2 people pulled from lake after car accident in southeast Memphis

    The crash happened late Thursday night in the 6800 block of Quince Road. Police said it was a two-car accident.

    One of the vehicles crashed into a lake. Two victims had to be pulled from that vehicle.

    A male was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. A female suffered non-critical injuries.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories