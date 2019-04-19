Crash sends car into Memphis lake, 2 people rescued from vehicle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two people had to be pulled from a car that ended up in a lake after an accident in a Memphis neighborhood.
The crash happened late Thursday night in the 6800 block of Quince Road. Police said it was a two-car accident.
One of the vehicles crashed into a lake. Two victims had to be pulled from that vehicle.
A male was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. A female suffered non-critical injuries.
