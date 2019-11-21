Crews battle flames at Whitehaven store overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Fire investigators are searching for a cause after a store caught fire in Whitehaven.
First responders were called to the 1800 block of Winchester at Jack's Foods around 10:00 Wednesday night.
As of 2:30 Thursday morning, crews were still on the scene.
No one has been taken to the hospital from the scene of the fire, according to the Memphis Fire Department.
