  • Crews battle large fire at South Memphis church

    By: Tony Atkins

    Updated:

    SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Crews were battling a massive fire at a church in South Memphis. 

    The fire started around 7:45 p.m. Thursday at the Blessed Trinity Baptist Church on South Wellington Street. 

    That church is directly next to the Greater Mt. Moriah Baptist Church. 

    Firefighters battled the flames at the church for around two hours, and crews could see a large amount of smoke pouring out from the building. 

    It is unclear how the fire started, but officials confirmed no one was injured as a result. 

