Crews battle massive fire in Southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Crews are battling a massive fire in the 2900 block of South Third St. in Southwest Memphis.
So far, no one has been transported from the scene.
Trending stories:
- Doctor’s notes being sold on Facebook in Memphis
- Lightning strike hits Shelby County home, causes massive fire
- Rap star T.I. arrested in Georgia
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
Flames can be seen blazing through the tress from our SkyFox camera.
Heavy black smoke can be seen from miles away. Traffic is currently blocked in that area.
Memphis Firefighters doing work this afternoon on Third Street at Peebles Road. #iaff pic.twitter.com/cB4PeGrvPy— Memphis Firefighters (@mffa1784) May 16, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}