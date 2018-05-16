  • Crews battle massive fire in Southwest Memphis

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Crews are battling a massive fire in the 2900 block of South Third St. in Southwest Memphis.

    So far, no one has been transported from the scene.

    Flames can be seen blazing through the tress from our SkyFox camera.

    Heavy black smoke can be seen from miles away. Traffic is currently blocked in that area.

