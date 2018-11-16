Crews battling large fire at South Memphis church

SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Crews are currently battling a massive fire at a church in South Memphis.
The fire started around 7:45 p.m. Thursday at the Blessed Trinity Baptist Church on South Wellington Street.
Memphis Firefighters currently battling a fire at a church on S. Wellington St. #BluffCityBravest pic.twitter.com/xCG8xDhSPX— Memphis Firefighters (@mffa1784) November 16, 2018
That church is directly next to the Greater Mt. Moriah Baptist Church.
Firefighters have been battling the flames at the church, and crews could see a large amount of smoke pouring out from the building.
It is unclear how the fire started, or if anyone was injured as a result.
We have a crew headed to the scene. The latest details – on FOX13 News at 9 DIGITAL ONLY EDITION.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- University of Memphis basketball player dies of leukemia months after diagnosis
- Memphis man indicted for murdering pregnant girlfriend days from her due date
- Man's mug shot ridiculed on social media
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}