0 Crews break ground on $25 million Shelby County Health Department facility

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Construction crews are starting to build the new $25 million Shelby County Health Department building.

County officials celebrated the start of the 18-month project Wednesday afternoon at the site off Jefferson Avenue and Manassas Street.

“It serves as a symbolic reminder of commitment to this community to ensure that all people have an equal opportunity to be healthy,” said Health Department Director Dr. Alisa Haushalter.

Haushalter said this project is about eight years in the making.

The new building will be 75,000 square feet with patient areas on the first floor.

“This will be a building that has a lot of different ways to get to the building, so you can get the services. And this will be a building that fosters a real research environment,” said Mayor Lee Harris.

The current health department has one building built in the 1950s and the other in the late 70s.

Harris said the county is making health care its main focus.

“It’s an important investment because you know one of our most important documents says something like life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, Well, the first part of that is life,” said Harris.

The money from the project comes from county funds.

Harris said it’s money well spent on research for the community and health.

“This is just a manifestation of us trying to make sure we serve the communities and really address one of their top priorities, which is access to health care,” said Harris.

Once the project is finished, the old building will be torn down to make room for a parking garage.

