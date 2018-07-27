Crews finishing repairs to Oxford High School's football field

OXFORD, Miss. - Crews are finishing repairs to a massive washout at Oxford High School’s football field in Mississippi.
Both the stands and the press box have been stabilized with little damage.
Football fan Johnathan Clay couldn’t imagine the team playing at the stadium again.
“It would be bad. They wouldn’t have anywhere to play,” Clay said.
The school system told FOX13 that they big thing they got done on the press box this week was electrical work.
Initially the cost for repairs to the press box and stadium seats could be more than $100,00. FOX13 is still working to confirm this information.
