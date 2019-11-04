Crews making repairs after car snaps utility pole on Memphis road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Crews are working to make repairs after a car crashed into a utility pole on a Memphis road.
Memphis police were called to W. Levi Road and Horn Lake Road around 3:20 Monday morning.
Officers told FOX13 the driver was taken to Methodist South from the scene.
MLGW has not reported any outages in the area.
Power lines are still hanging in the area as police gather information.
FOX13 is on the scene as crews make repairs. LIVE COVERAGE from the scene, now on Good Morning Memphis.
