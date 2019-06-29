Crews rescue kayaker stranded in Wolf River in Germantown

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - Crews are working to recuse a man that was stranded in the Wolf River on Saturday morning.
First responders were called to the area of Wolf River Blvd. and Germantown Rd.
The Memphis Fire Department and Germantown Fire Department are on the scene working to recuse the person.
Officials on the scene told FOX13 a kayaker was hanging on a tree in the river.
His condition is being evaluated at this time.
Traffic is currently blocked in the area.
This is still a very active scene. Stay with FOX13 for updates in the water rescue.
WATER RESCUE: @germantowntenn Fire Dept. and @MEM_Fire rescue kayaker hanging on to tree for dear life after being turned over. His condition is being evaluated now. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/OpoeirERxp— Winnie Wright (@WinnieWrightTV) June 29, 2019
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}