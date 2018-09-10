0 Crews respond to fatal multi-vehicle accident at Tennessee-Mississippi state line

FOX13 is gathering the latest details on the multi-vehicle crash. Tony Atkins has a full report on this developing story -- today on FOX13 News at 5.

Crews are responding to a fatal multi-vehicle crash on Stateline Rd. and Riverdale Rd.

FOX13 has learned 14 cars are involved in the crash. Deputies shut down the intersection for hours, asking drivers to avoid that area.

Update: Deputies have identified 14 vehicles involved in the crash this morning @ Riverdale & Stateline. One person was killed. The intersection will be opening soon. This crash remains under investigation. — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) September 10, 2018

One person was killed on the scene according to the SCSO. Our crew was on scene as Shelby County Forensics made it.

It's unclear what caused the accident.

Several agencies responded to the scene. Witnesses on the scene told FOX13 a truck caught fire when the vehicles collided.

The SCSO said this intersection will be closed for several hours.

Cell video from today’s accident. I count at least 13 cars involved at this accident at Riverdale and State Line. pic.twitter.com/SJO8P3IOTQ — Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsFOX13) September 10, 2018

FOX13 viewer Ron Chrestman sent the picture below from the scene.

This is a car absolutely mangled. I spoke with a man in the accident who says he was at a red light when this truck shown came barreling though. pic.twitter.com/LcIeuL6khQ — Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsFOX13) September 10, 2018

"I was first at the light in the center lane and next thing I know, I hear a smash and get pushed out into the middle of this intersection," said Craig Wright.

Wright was one of several drivers involved in the accident. He said he prayed for a good day at work before heading out the door.

"Before I left this morning, I made the sign of a cross for God to be with me though meeting. I didn't know it'll be for this," Wright said.

FOX13 is still working to learn more about what cause the accident.

