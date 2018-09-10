Crews respond to multi-vehicle accident at Tennessee-Mississippi state line

Crews are responding to a multi-vehicle crash on Stateline Rd. and Riverdale/Germantown Rd.
At least 13 cars are involved in the crash. Police are asking drivers to avoid that area.
We're working to find out how many were injured during the crash.
It's unclear what caused the accident.
Several agencies are responding to the scene.
Witnesses on the scene told FOX13 a truck caught fire when the vehicles collided.
Watch a LIVE coverage from the scene, NEXT on Good Morning Memphis.
