MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Emergency crews are responding after an underground gas line was hit near a Memphis elementary school.
According to investigators, an underground gas line was hit in the 4100 block of Millbranch Road – near Robert R. Church Elementary School – around 5 p.m.
The Memphis Fire Department and MPD are on scene, and multiple streets are being blocked off surrounding the area.
Shelby County Schools said there are no issues at the school, but there is construction work being done in the area.
MLGW crews were also called to the scene. Officials for MLGW told FOX13 that the received a call from a customer and are currently investigating.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
